Police investigating an armed robberies at gas stations in Maumee, Rossford

The robberies happened early Tuesday morning. It is unclear if they are connected.

MAUMEE, Ohio — Police are investigating two armed robberies at gas stations in Maumee and Rossford early Tuesday morning.

Maumee police are investigating a robbery at the Speedway on Conant that happened around 3 a.m.

Officers say a suspect jumped over the counter with a gun a took around $200 in cash. No one was hurt.

Detectives are looking through security cameras to figure out what happened. Crime scene tape is up to keep people out of the store.

The store is closed but the gas pumps are open as police investigate.

The robbery in Rossford happened at a Shell on Buck Rd. It is unclear what kind of weapon was used or what was taken from the gas station.

It is unknown at this time if the two robberies are related.