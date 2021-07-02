Jury finds Toledo man guilty of November 2020 murder at south Toledo gas station

Scottie Greer, 53, was found guilty on Friday of killing Alvin Volker 30, at the Stop and Go store at 1401 South Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from November 2020.

A Toledo man has been found guilty of a fatal shooting at a south Toledo gas station in November 2020.

Scottie Greer, 53, was found guilty on Friday of killing Alvin Volker at the Stop and Go store at 1401 South Ave.

A jury found Greer guilty of two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of complicity to commit tampering with evidence. His sentencing is set for July 15 at 3 p.m.

Volker, 30, was found with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to St. Vincent Hospital where he later died.