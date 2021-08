Another smash and grab happened just down the road at a Stop & Go.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were on the scene of two smash and grabs in west Toledo Tuesday morning.

They happened at the Sunoco on Lewis Ave. and the Stop & Go on Eleanor around 4 a.m.

Our crew at the scene says someone smashed through the glass doors of the Sunoco and got away with the ATM.

It is unclear if anything was taken from the Stop & Go.