New greenhouse installed at Findlay High School

The former greenhouse, established in 1976, was destroyed in 2017 by straight line winds.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It was a staple at Findlay High School for decades, before being destroyed during a storm.

Nearly 3 years ago, straight line winds blasted the city of Findlay. The result was widespread damage, including the destruction of the high school's greenhouse, originally installed in 1976.

Since then, science teachers haven't had this hands-on tool at their disposal to supplement and expand their lessons.

Findlay environmental science teacher Ryan Allshouse explained the ways the greenhouse had been used in the past.

"Talking about agriculture, so we'd do some labs with roundup-ready beans and things like that with environmental... Growing different vegetables, things like that," Allshouse said.

Through the insurance claim from the storm damage, Findlay Schools was finally able to build a new greenhouse.

This one is larger, and features a modern ventilation system.

Once again, students will be able to follow the growth of fruits and vegetables in person from seed to harvest, and get some hands-on environmental science lessons for years to come.

"You know, the students really enjoy it and they enjoy getting the hands-on. I think you get a lot better education through that. And, a lot of these kids don't even get out and get into the dirt and things a lot, so it's a great class to bring that in," Allhouse said.