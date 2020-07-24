Findlay City Schools to delay back-to-school date until Sept. 8

The Courier reports the school board voted Friday to delay the start of the school year due to coronavirus concerns.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools won't be back in session until Sept. 8, according to The Courier.

#Findlay school board voted Friday morning to delay the start of the school year until Sept. 8, citing concerns over the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Hancock County.

The school district had been set to open on Aug. 25. — Denise Grant (@ByDeniseGrant) July 24, 2020

The school district was still working on a reopening plan and had not finalized anything.