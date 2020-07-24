x
Findlay City Schools to delay back-to-school date until Sept. 8

The Courier reports the school board voted Friday to delay the start of the school year due to coronavirus concerns.
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools won't be back in session until Sept. 8, according to The Courier.

The Courier reports the school board voted Friday morning to delay the start of the school year due to coronavirus concerns.

The school district was still working on a reopening plan and had not finalized anything.

Superintendent Troy Roth said he meets twice a week with the county health commissioner and all of the other Hancock County superintendents to make sure the decisions being made about sending kids back to school are uniform across the county.

