Never missing a beat: Maumee teacher creates music kits for at-home learning

MAUMEE, Ohio — A virtual start to begin the school year doesn't mean students have out miss out on the fun classes they used to have. One Maumee music teacher is making sure her students never miss a beat.

Kindergarten through fifth grade students at Wayne Trail and Fairfield Elementary will not have to share music instruments this coming school year.

Thanks to their music teacher who came up with the idea to create one-to-one music kits.

"One of my goals for these kits was not only in terms of safety, (but) giving them something to be excited about when they come back to school," music teacher April Spicer said.

She said it's important to have these kits available to the students at home and in-person so they have learning continuity.

Those kits are being put together by Toledo-area girl scouts.

In total, 600 music kits will be made. A hundred for each grade, though not all of them will have the same instruments.

"As the grade levels progress to youngest to oldest, we're going to have some differentiated items," she said.

Some of the items in the kits are rhythm sticks, shakers, bells and frisbees. All items that can easily be used to make sounds in the classroom or in your house.

"One of the benefits of the kits is so that we can pivot in any directions and that the kids won't need to be sharing them," Spicer said.

She is just one of the many teachers showing you can shake things up without having to be in a classroom.