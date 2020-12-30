List: Lucas County school districts and their plans to return after the break

A new semester of school is right around the corner in January, after the health department ordered schools to close buildings and move virtual in December.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After multiple changes to learning plans and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department orders for school districts to close buildings, a new semester of school is right around the corner.

In November, the health department issued an emergency order for all schools to move secondary students virtual for the rest of the semester and close buildings until Jan. 11.

If all goes as planned, the orders will expire on Jan. 11, so how do districts plan to return?

Toledo Public Schools will stay remote through the end of January.

In a statement to families, they say: "District leaders will continue to monitor the cases of COVID-19 in our community and make an announcement in mid-January regarding the possibility of students returning to in-person learning in February 2021."

As of right now, TPS is the only district staying remote in Lucas County.

Districts that plan to move back to full in-person learning are Maumee City Schools and Ottawa Hills Local Schools. Both districts have told their families students will be back in the classrooms on Jan. 11 as long as nothing changes.

A majority of districts will spend the first week back learning virtually.

Districts that will phase students to in-person learning include Washington Local, Oregon, Sylvania, and Springfield Local Schools.

Starting Jan. 11, both Washington Local and Oregon will have Kindergarten through sixth grade learning four days a week. Seventh though 12th grades will move to hybrid.

Sylvania is planning to have Pre-K through fifth grade students learning in-person for four days. Sixth through 12th grade students will transition to hybrid on Jan. 11.



Springfield Schools will start remote with the goal of moving all students to hybrid on Jan. 19.



Lastly, Anthony Wayne Local Schools have not released their final learning plans for the start of the new year. However, families have been told they are starting remote and will get more information from the district on Jan. 4.

Below are links to each district's return plans: