Watch Live: Ohio Coronavirus 2 p.m. Update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to address the state Wednesday at 2 p.m. with new information on his team's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, DeWine announced who would be vaccinated in the next phase of distribution, pointing toward Ohioans 65 and older, those with inherited or developmental disabilities and school staff as the next in line.

So far, no definitive start date for this next phase has been announced. However, DeWine said the goal is to begin sometime mid-January.

As the month quickly comes to an end, the governor will likely begin to provide more clarity on the vaccine's distribution.

We need all available tools to stop the #COVID19 pandemic. Getting a COVID-19 #vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands often will work together to get us through the pandemic. #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/NBXMBqfFKZ — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) December 30, 2020

DeWine is, as always, expected to update Ohioans with the latest COVID-19 data during Wednesday's conference.

While on Monday, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 4,519 new cases, a major drop from recent reports, Tuesday brought another 7,526.

As of Tuesday, the state's seven-day average testing positivity rate was 12.6%, almost triple the 5% recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

From Tuesday's last report, there were 4,516 current COVID-19 patients in the state's hospitals, with 1,110 of them in the ICU. The statewide hospital bed occupancy was reported at 71.53%.