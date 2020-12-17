Toledo Public Schools to stick with 100% remote instruction through at least the end of January

The district cites the continued spread of COVID-19 across the region for starting the second semester under Red Light status.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Citing "the continued spread of COVID-19 across our region and the state of Ohio," Toledo Public Schools on Thursday said it will continue with 100% remote learning through the entire month of January.

District leaders anticipate they will make an announcement in mid-January regarding the possibility of students returning to in-person learning in February 2021.

"This decision is being made with one concern in mind: the health and safety of the district's students and staff members," district leaders wrote in a letter to parents on Thursday. "We are making the announcement now so students, staff members, parents and community partners have adequate time to plan and prepare for the beginning of the second semester, which is Tuesday, January 5, 2021."