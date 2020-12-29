Washington Local Schools preparing to be a "closed pod" for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Washington Local Schools is one district in Lucas County currently making plans to distribute the coronavirus vaccine to their staff and possibly students.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As more front line workers get the COVID-19 vaccine, local school districts are preparing for their staff to be the next in line.

Washington Local Schools is one district currently making plans to distribute the vaccine to their staff and possibly students.

"There are things that are going to happen in the next few weeks and lives that are going to be saved and I couldn't be more excited about getting this out," said Washington Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Kadee Anstadt.

Dr. Anstadt says the district is in the early stages of getting information. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has told them the goal for vaccines is late February and they will serve as what is being called a "closed pod."

"Which means it will be available to our employees, probably to our employees' families. And then students who are over 16 who have permission from their family to get vaccinated," she said.

Under Phase 1B of Ohio's vaccine distribution plan, adults who work in schools are able to get the shot.

Dr. Anstadt says the district is trying to make that process as easy as possible when the time comes.

As of right now, she does not know which of the two vaccines Washington Local Schools could receive, but is excited and prepared.

"They've kind of told us how to plan for both. So, I think a lot of it will kind of depend on what's available at the time. Obviously, we want to get vaccines as quickly as we can, so we're not really sure which one it'll be but we'll be excited when it gets here, that's for sure," Dr. Anstadt said.

The vaccine distribution site will either be at Whitmer High School or the administration building.