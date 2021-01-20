Honoring Officer Stalker | Funeral set for Tuesday at Savage Arena

The funeral to honor Officer Stalker will be on Tuesday, January 26th at 10 a.m. at Savage Arena and is open to family and friends and law enforcement only.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department released information on the funeral and memorial service for Officer Brandon Stalker on Wednesday.

The funeral to honor Officer Stalker will be on Tuesday, January 26th at 10 a.m. at Savage Arena.

The funeral will be open to the Stalker family, friends and law enforcement only. TPD said it will encourage residents to line the route when it is finalized and announced.

Officer Stalker, 24, died after being struck in the head by a bullet while on perimeter duty during a standoff with the suspect on Monday. He leaves behind a fiancee and two children - a 7-year-old daughter and an infant son.