Vigil, Toledo Police credit union donation account, more set for family of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, killed in the line of duty

Toledo police on Tuesday released information for accepting donations for the officer's family and a candlelight vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A dedicated Toledo Police Federal Credit Union bank account, a GoFundMe and other initiatives have been set to benefit the family of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker who was killed in the line of duty Monday afternoon.

Organizers say a candlelight vigil in Officer Stalker's honor is set for Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitmer Field House, 5601 Clegg Drive. Members of We Support Toledo police are organizing.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said during a news conference Monday that Stalker, while not married, did have a fiancé and a young child. Family friends of Stalker confirmed to WTOL 11 that he had a young daughter and a 3-month-old son who was born last October.

Stalker joined the Toledo Police Department in July 2018. He was classmates with Officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4, 2020.

“The entire Toledo Police family is in shock. Another hero has paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting the residents of Toledo. Our hearts are heavy tonight,” said Toledo Police Chief George Kral.

Stalker was a 2015 Whitmer grad and played baseball at Whitmer. He also was an assistant baseball coach last year but wasn’t able to coach anymore because his shift changed.

The Whitmer Baseball organization tweeted out condolences, calling Stalker by his nickname, "O.J."

Toledo Police Federal Credit Union Account

The Toledo Police Department released the following information on Tuesday regarding financial donations for the family:

"We at the Toledo Police Department thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the kind words we have received. Officer Stalker leaves behind a loving fiancée and two children: aged 7 years-old and 3 months old.

"We have received many inquires about financial donations. The Toledo Police Federal Credit Union has opened an account in Officer Stalker's name. 100% of the donations will go to his family.

The address to the Credit Union is:

TPFCU

ATTN: Officer Brandon Stalker Memorial Account

4280 Heatherdowns Blvd.,

Toledo, Ohio 43614

GoFundMe

The online fundraiser was created by the same person who ran the fundraiser for the family of slain Officer Anthony Dia. It can be accessed by clicking this link.

The person running the fundraiser said the Stalker family will be contacted once they are ready to discuss who will benefit from the money.

Lateral Gig T-Shirt

Lateral Gig, owned by the wife of a Toledo police sergeant, is a local screen printing and apparel company. The business announced it will give 100% of the proceeds of one of its collections to fallen Officer Stalker's family.

The collection benefiting the family can be found here.

Ohio Going Blue

Ohio Going Blue is donating all the proceeds from one of the stores available on its website to the Stalker family.

For more information, click here.