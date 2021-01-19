Community reacts to line of duty death of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker

In less than a year, a second officer with the Toledo Police Department has been killed in the line of duty. Condolences poured in from across Ohio after his death.

Officer Brandon Stalker died Monday after both he and a suspect in the arson and vandalism of Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral were shot in a standoff.

Family friends of Officer Stalker told WTOL 11 he leaves behind a fiancé, a young daughter and a 3-month-old son.

The officer joined the Toledo Police Department in July 2018. He was classmates with Officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4, 2020.

Condolences flooded social media from across the state, honoring Stalker's life and the sacrifice he made.

Toledo police posted on Twitter that Officer Stalker is survived by a "loving family," both by "blood and blue."

We are devastated to confirm the Line of Duty Death of #toledopolice officer Brandon Stalker. Officer Stalker joined Toledo Police in 2018 and is survived by loving family, both blood and blue. More information will be made available as soon as possible.





The fire department said, "our hearts are broken tonight for our brothers and sisters of the Toledo Police Department" in a tweet.

Our hearts our broken tonight for our brothers and sisters of the #ToledoPolice Department. Never take for granted that these are the heroes who protect us from those that lurk in the shadows. RIP Ofc Brandon Stalker - EOW 01/18/2021

Ohio Troopers posted a photo of a badge in honor of Stalker.

In honor of Toledo Police Department Officer Brandon Stalker

The mayor of Toledo also posted his condolences online, saying Stalker was a fantastic officer a proud new dad.

Toledo is heartbroken tonight over the loss of @ToledoPolice Officer Brandon Stalker, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while protecting its citizens. A fantastic Officer and a proud new dad, his loss will be felt forever. We will never forget his service and sacrifice.





Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker, who died in the line of duty, protecting the safety of our community. Our deepest condolences to all Toledo police officers for the loss of your colleague, Officer Stalker.





Stalker played baseball for Whitmer and graduated in 2015. He was an assistant baseball coach last year for the Panthers.

Words cannot express the sadness felt with loss of former Whitmer player and coach Officer Brandon "O.J." Stalker. Prayers to his family. Rest in peace O.J.

Monday night, DeWine ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings in Lucas County and across Columbus.

Fran and I are deeply saddened to learn of the death of @ToledoPolice Officer Brandon Stalker. He is the second Toledo officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, Chief @gkraltoledo, and the everyone at the Toledo Police Dept.

The attorney general's office released the following statement:

“A man of valor and honor was killed, but valor and honor live on in his tens of thousands of partners across Ohio. Most of us live in peace and safety because people like Officer Stalker spend their working day at risk of violence. My heart breaks for the family he left behind, and for his brother and sister officers.”

The U.S. attorney's office released the following statement:

"Today is a sad and devastating day for the city of Toledo and the entire law enforcement community as we mourn the loss of Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker. This is an unimaginable loss to the Toledo community, the Toledo Police Department and all who knew him. Words cannot describe the heartache and pain felt by the family and friends of Officer Stalker. I send my heartfelt condolences to his children, fiancée and family.

Officer Stalker had only just begun his career as a public servant when he was tragically killed. Few professions demand not only the best of people, but that they go to work every day willing to sacrifice their own lives for the greater good. Law enforcement is certainly one of those professions. Yesterday, Officer Stalker made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Department of Justice stands with the Toledo Police Department and offers our support during this difficult time. Tragically, this marks the second time in less than seven months that a member of the Toledo Police Department was killed in the line of duty as a result of firearms violence. Now, more than ever, and for the memory of Officer Stalker, let us show our support for the brave men and women in law enforcement who have chosen a profession that asks so much of them, their colleagues and their families.

Toledo is a safer community because of Officer Stalker and the nation mourns his loss."

Officer Brandon Stalker, a 24-year-old Toledo Police Officer, was killed this evening in the line of duty while serving his community. Praying for the family of Ofc. Stalker and my friends of the Toledo Police Department this evening.

I am deeply saddened to hear that Officer Brandon Stalker was killed in the line of duty today. My prayers are with this hero's family, friends, and fellow officers with the @ToledoPolice

Heartbroken to learn that @ToledoPolice Officer Brandon Stalker was killed in the line of duty earlier this evening. He was only 24 years old.



Jane and I are sending our prayers & deepest condolences to his family, friends, and fellow officers. https://t.co/ReAYxnBj8I — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) January 19, 2021

Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker paid the ultimate price while on duty serving our community. Marcia and I are praying for Officer Stalker's loved ones, fellow officers, and all who mourn this devastating loss.

A tragic day for Toledo as we mourn the loss of Police Officer Brandon Stalker, killed in the line of duty keeping his community safe. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the family of Officer Stalker and his brothers and sisters. @ToledoPolice

The bishop released the following statement:

"With the most profound sorrow we mourn the tragic death of Officer Brandon Stalker, the 24-year-old who was shot and killed in the line of duty while protecting residents from a gunman during a standoff. We stand in prayerful solidarity with Officer Stalker’s family and friends, with Chief George Kral and the family of the Toledo Police Department, and with our entire community.

Together with all people of good will, I am deeply grateful for the selfless generosity of the men and woman in uniform who daily risk their own lives to protect and serve us all. Together, may we all commit ourselves to increased prayer and action to bring about an end to violence and all its underlying causes.

May Officer Brandon Stalker rest in the arms of our loving Father."

