Toledo police holding news conference to discuss death of Officer Brandon Stalker

Stalker, 24, was killed Monday when shots were fired during a standoff with a man suspected of vandalizing Rosary Cathedral earlier in the day.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department have a 2 p.m. news conference planned for Wednesday to release information surrounding the events that ended with the death of Officer Brandon Stalker and an armed suspect on Monday.

Officer Stalker, 24, died after being struck in the head by a bullet while on perimeter duty during a standoff with the suspect on Monday. He leaves behind a fiancee and two children - a 7-year-old daughter and an infant son.

During Monday's news conference, Toledo Police Chief George Kral outlined some of the details of Monday's fatal incident. Kral said there was a warrant out for a suspect's arrest in relation to the Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral fire and vandalism that occurred early Monday morning.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that suspect as Christopher A. Harris, 27.

Harris fired at officers during the standoff, striking Stalker, according to Toledo police. Harris was shot by police on scene and pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Toledo Municipal Court documents, a warrant was issued for Harris for spray painting "Jesus is black" and "black" multiple times on Rosary Cathedral on Collingwood Boulevard on Monday morning.

He is also accused of pouring a flammable liquid on the doors of the cathedral and lighting it. There was damage to the doors but not the inside of the cathedral.

The events leading up to Officer Stalker's death began just before 4 p.m. on Monday as officers spotted Harris outside of a residence on the 2200 block of Fulton Street.

When police approached the Fulton Street residence, he went around the corner, brandished a firearm and then fled inside his house.

Kral said officers set up a perimeter before calling in negotiators and the city's SWAT team, which he said is the normal course of action whenever there is a barricaded suspect. Stalker was stationed on the perimeter to keep residents away from the scene.

Officers reportedly tried to negotiate for two hours with Harris. However, these attempts were unsuccessful. The SWAT team fired tear gas into the house in an attempt to get Harris to exit the home and surrender. Stalker was not a member of the SWAT team but was doing perimeter security work during the standoff.

After the tear gas was deployed, Harris exited the house with a firearm in both hands and fired shots in several directions.

One shot struck Stalker in the head. Stalker was taken to Mercy-Health St. Vincent Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries.

Harris was shot by Toledo police on scene. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Multiple officers fired their weapons at Harris, TPD confirmed. The officers will be placed on paid administrative leave according to collective bargaining agreements.