ODOT plow trucks, semi total loss after fire at Bowling Green garage

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Three ODOT vehicles are a total loss after a fire in Bowling Green Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. of a fire at ODOT's Wood County Garage on Mitchell Road, according to Bowling Green dispatch. Crews responded to the fire, which involved vehicles inside the garage.

An ODOT spokesperson confirmed the damage to WTOL 11. One tractor-trailer and two plow trucks were deemed a total loss.

The building was not impacted by the fire.

No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.