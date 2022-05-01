ODOT plans to award $4 million in grants to improve biking, walking routes to schools

Local governments, school districts and health districts are eligible to apply.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is taking applications from public entities interested in obtaining grant money to build safe walking and biking routes.

The Safe Routes to School program is given $4 million each year to award throughout the state. Funds can be spent on pedestrian and bike crossing improvements, new or improved sidewalks and bike racks, and non-infrastructure activities like walk to school days and bike rodeos.

“Keeping our children safe as they travel to and from school is important,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “This program provides adequate resources for necessary bike and pedestrian improvements, so routes between home and school are safe, convenient, and accessible.”

Eligible applicants include local governments, school districts, health districts, park districts or non-profit partners involved in advancing safe routes to school. ODOT will make awards to projects that have been identified in a plan or to applicants requesting School Travel Plan development assistance.