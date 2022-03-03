x
Highway Patrol: Impaired driver causes three-vehicle crash after colliding with ODOT plow in Cleveland

The impaired driver was arrested for OVI.
Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol
An overturned car involved in a three-vehicle crash along I-77 near Harvard Avenue.

CLEVELAND — Authorities are investigating a three vehicle crash involving an ODOT plow truck that happened late Wednesday night in Cleveland.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 3News the incident happened around 11 p.m. when troopers from Cleveland’s post responded to the scene along I-77 South near Harvard Avenue.

Troopers said the plow was traveling in the right lane when the front portion of the truck was struck by a passing 2000 Mercedes S43 AMG. Authorities say the Mercedes then struck a 2014 Audi Q5, which overturned as a result of the collision.

Nobody was seriously hurt and authorities said everybody was treated at the scene.

Authorities added, however, that the Mercedes driver from Garfield Heights “was found to be impaired at the time and subsequently arrested for OVI.”

The crash remains under investigation.

Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol
A photo from the scene of the crash along I-77 South near Harvard Avenue.

