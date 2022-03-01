Ohio Department of Transportation holding open interviews

Highway technicians sought in Lucas and Wood counties

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will have open interviews on Thursday for several highway technician positions at Lucas, Wood, and Northwood locations.

The event will be held from 3-7 p.m., at the ODOT Northwood outpost facility, 200 Lemoyne Road, Northwood.

Applicants will be interviewed for approximately 15 minutes, then administered a reading, comprehension, and math test, followed by a physical abilities test. Those who successfully complete the abbreviated interview will be requested back for a full interview at a later date.

Applicants are requested to:

Bring a driver's license.

Wear clothing that is not torn or would restrict movement during the physical abilities test.

Wear work boots or steel-toed shoes.

Bring work gloves.

Applicants planning to attend the hiring event are encouraged to apply in advance at the links below. Only one application per garage is needed to apply for all open positions at that location:

For a complete listing of all available state of Ohio jobs visit Careers | Ohio.gov

ODOT benefits include:

Paid time off.

Paid holidays.

Career advancement Don't have to ask for a raise, it's automatic as you reach the next step. Different positions available.

State retirement with employer contribution.

Employee tuition reimbursement programs.

Help CDL class B holders obtain CDL class A.

Work outdoors serving Ohioans.