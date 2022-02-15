ODOT crews getting hit more this winter season

ODOT officials are stressing the importance of giving their crews room. A record number of drivers have hit their crews this winter season

Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation are reminding drivers to move over when they see flashing lights on the side of the road.

The winter season for ODOT begins in November, and so far this year 38 ODOT crews have been hit while on the side of the road throughout the state of Ohio.

For comparison's sake, last winter season there were 46 crews that got hit the entire season.

"So statistical comparisons show we are in a very bad trend this year! It's never been more important to put down the distractions!" said Kelsie Hoagland, ODOT spokesperson for District 2.

Typically ODOT crews are able to get out on days where it's not snowing or raining and work on pavement repairs and guardrail improvements. And while crashes are a concern for them when it's snowing, these incidents happen year round, and often times more so when the weather is not as severe.

This past weekend, an impaired motorist drove full speed into the back of an ODOT snowplow while traveling southbound on I-75 in Allen County.

"With temperatures being warmer, crews are able to get out and conduct pavement repairs and other guardrail improvements. Both working types require attention from motorists to move over and slow down!" said Hoagland.