Northwest Ohio Rib Off is back for its 37th year

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Northwest Ohio Rib Off will be back in 2021 for its 37th year!

The rib off, which will feature ribs from pit-masters from Toledo to Texas, will be held at the Luas County Fairgrounds in Maumee from July 30 to Aug. 1.

Performers at the event will be Kansas, Chase Rice and Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band.

On July 30, the popular ’80s rock band Kansas takes the stage. With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands. This “garage band” from Topeka released their debut album in 1974 and have gone on to sell more than 30 million albums worldwide. “Carry On Wayward Son” continues to be one of radio’s top five most-played classic rock songs, and “Dust in the Wind” has been played on radio more than three million times.

On July 31, Chase Rice entertains country music fans. An American singer, songwriter, and reality television personality, Rice is also a former college football linebacker for the University of North Carolina and former NASCAR pit crew member for Hendrick Motorsports. Rice’s single “Eyes on You” became a No. 1 country hit on May 6, 2019. His next singles were “Lonely If You Are” and “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.” (featuring his long-time friends Florida Georgia Line).

August 1 is Family Day, where admission is only $5 per family. In addition to special activities for kids, Satisfaction, a Rolling Stones tribute band, will perform, recreating one of the most legendary rock ’n’ roll sounds of the last four decades.

The event is part of the National Barbecue Cookers Association. All NBCA members are certified Food Safety Professionals.