Full Pull! The National Tractor Pulling Championship in BG is back this year

The 54th National Tractor Pulling Championships will be held from Aug. 19 through Aug. 21.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — After missing last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Tractor Pulling Championships will be back in Bowling Green this year!

The 54th-annual tractor pulling extravaganza will be held at the Wood County Fairgrounds on Aug. 19, 20 and 21.

The championships are able to be held this year as Gov. Mike DeWine says all health orders will be lifted by June 2.

Tickets and camping packets will be mailed soon. Tickets and campsites are available online or by calling the Northwestern Ohio Tractor Pullers Association office at 419-354-1434.