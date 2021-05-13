'It's time to get back to normal' | Toledo-Lucas County Health Department update: May 13

Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski supports Gov. Mike DeWine's decision to end COVID restrictions June 2.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There will not be special health orders imposed in Lucas County when statewide orders expire June 2.

That was the message from Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski Thursday during a Toledo-Lucas County Health Department news briefing. Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday night all health orders in the state will be lifted in a few weeks, and Zogodzinski supports the decision.

"COVID doesn't just leave our community June 2," he said. "But it's time to get back to normal and we'll deal with COVID as it comes at us. As long as we have the vaccine, we'll be able to handle it."

In March, DeWine said mask orders would not be lifted in the state until there were 50 cases per 100,000 people for two straight weeks. The current figure is 122.9, but it's possible the state reaches 50 by June 2.

Zgodzinski is encouraged by the upward trend in vaccination and the downward trend in new cases. He emphasized that despite the county not issuing any new orders June 2, private businesses can enact their own policies.

He said it's likely the health department will issue guidance.

"I think we're projecting the trends and hoping that takes us to the beginning of June," Zgodzinski said. "It has to happen at some point. We can't stay this course forever. We need to use the science we have to deal with any issues after June 2."

DeWine also said Wednesday there will be raffles for vaccinated adults to win $1 million and drawings for kids to win full scholarships to any state university. Zgodzinski feels both are good ideas and dismissed any talk of them as "bribes."

SCHOOL VACCINE CLINICS

The health department spent the last few weeks working with school districts in the county to set up vaccine clinics for students and families. The FDA granted emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine in children as young as 12 this week.

Lucas County saw 151 COVID cases in kids 14-19 years old in February and 179 in March. That number jumped to 329 in April and stands at 68 to this point in May.

Zgodzinski said the average age of those infected is down to 34 or 35.

"Over the next two weeks, we plan to give that first dose and make sure the vaccine gets into arms before the end of school so we don't have another barrier," Zgodzinski said.

Some districts will begin distribution as soon as this week.