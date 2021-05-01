On with the show | Fulton County Fair to return in 2021

The fair announced its concert lineup including country star Jake Owen and classic rock acts Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band.

WAUSEON, Ohio — It’s official. The Fulton County Fair will be back in 2021. The popular fair is slated for September 3 - September 9.

Although there are sure to be some adjustments to the way the fair operates, organizers are just happy a full fair can take place at all.

2020’s fair had to be cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last summer.

In its place, fair fans were able to pick up their favorite fair food to go.

Organizers say it is still unclear at this time what guidelines will be in place but they are working closely with the Fulton County Health Department and monitoring CDC recommendations.

A full line-up of concerts and entertainment has been secured including appearances by country star Jake Owen, and classic rock icons Grand Funk Railroad and Little River Band.

In addition there will be tractor pulls, a demolition derby and KOI drag racing, as well as lots of free entertainment and music.