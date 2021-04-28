PROST! German-American Festival on tap to return Aug. 27-29

Dig out those dirndls and locate your lederhosen: The beloved summer festival is returning to Oak Shade Grove.

OREGON, Ohio — Get ready to roll out the barrels once again - organizers with the German-American Festival announced Wednesday on Facebook that the beloved festival is returning to Oak Shade Grove this summer.

"We’re so excited to see you again! Save the date for #GAFToledo 2021! Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (August 27th - 29th). PROST!" the social post read.

The 55th edition of the GAF was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 for the first time since its beginning in 1966.

In 2019, about 40,000 festivalgoers visited the GAF to celebrate the food and culture of Germany and Switzerland at Oak Shade Grove in Oregon.

The GAF is billed as Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. Each fest features a variety of traditional, authentic German food and import beer.

In addition to the food, festivalgoers can experience authentic German music, folk dancing, and a wide variety of entertainment, including German contests and feats and rides.

Money from the festival supports the German and Swiss cultural center and philanthropic programs in the Toledo area.

The schedule for this year's festival is: