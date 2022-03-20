Multiple agencies responding responding to juvenile detention center in Stryker

Multiple departments responded and are searching the facility according to a person at the detention center.

STRYKER, Ohio — Multiple emergency crews responded to the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Training and Rehabilitation Center in Williams County on Sunday night.

The Williams County Sheriff's Department, Stryker Police Department, and Bryan Fire confirm they responded to the facility on County Rd. 24/25 around 8:30 p.m.

A person at the detention center told WTOL 11 that officials are going through the location.

It’s unclear what they are searching for at this time.

The Williams County Sheriff's Department says that everyone is safe and accounted for.

The Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center “provides a safe and secure placement for delinquent youth who are being detained in accordance to a court order or pursuant to the laws of arrest,” according to their website.