Dundee authorities identify juvenile suspects in chemical explosion

The unnamed suspects are cooperating with police.

DUNDEE, Mich. — Dundee police say they have identified two juveniles who were responsible for the chemical/pressure device explosion at a Rawson Street apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police have not named the suspects, but said authorities have met with them and their parents about the so-called "Drano bomb" at the Village Pointe Apartments. The suspects and their families have cooperated fully, police said.

The Monroe County Prosecutor's office will now review the case for potential prosecution, police said.

Police and fire crews were called to Rawson Street near Dundee High School Tuesday to respond to what they called a "minor chemical explosion." Authorities said Tuesday they believed the explosion was caused by a homemade device.

A second device was found nearby, Dundee police said, and Michigan State Police ordnance removal and hazmat crews were called to assist in safely removing and preserving the device for evidence.

No injuries were reported and residents, though residents at Village Point Apartments were temporarily evacuated.