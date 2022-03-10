Port Clinton doctor sentenced to 5 years in prison after being found guilty of over-prescribing pain medication

Court documents state that between 2007 and 2019, Bauer repeatedly prescribed medically unnecessary controlled substances, including oxycodone and fentanyl.

A Port Clinton man was sentenced to five years in prison after he was convicted of 76 counts of distributing controlled substances and 25 counts of health care fraud.

William Bauer, 85, was handed his sentence on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Jack Zouhary.

“This defendant unnecessarily distributed dangerous and highly addictive controlled substances and repeatedly ignored warning signs that his actions were causing detrimental harm to his patients and the community,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler said. “No matter your title, those who flood the streets with dangerous drugs and prey upon vulnerable individuals will answer for their actions.”

In addition to prison time, Bauer must pay $464,099 in restitution, of which, $253,300 will be paid to Medicare and $210,798 to Medicaid.

Zouhary also ordered Bauer to pay $100,000 in community restitution to the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Seneca, Ottawa, Sandusky and Wyandot Counties.

According to court documents, between 2007 and 2019, at his practice in Bellevue, Bauer repeatedly prescribed medically unnecessary controlled substances, including oxycodone, fentanyl, morphine and tramadol, outside what is common professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose.

During the trial, prosecutors said Bauer prescribed high doses of opioids and other controlled substances without regard to any improvement in pain level, function, or quality of life. He was also accused of prescribing dangerous drug combinations and failed to consider a patient’s state of addiction.

Prosecutors said Bauer ignored the warning signs of abuse, including things like patients stealing medications, frequently requesting early refills, losing medications, among others.

The case focused on the treatment of 14 patients. During the trial, the prosecution said these patients lost jobs, experienced fractured family relationships and experienced a decline in their mental health.

According to court documents, in 2015, one of Bauer's patients died from an accidental overdose.

“The sentencing of William Bauer demonstrates our commitment to stopping those who fuel the opioid epidemic,” Kent R. Kleinschmidt, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s Detroit Field Division, said. “Medical professionals who disregard their oath and instead seek to profit at the expense of their patients and community will be brought to justice.”

Bauer was also allegedly part of a healthcare fraud scheme, in which he reportedly billed insurers after prescribing unnecessary controlled substances and administered needless epidural and trigger point injections. Because those injections failed to meet procedural requirements, they were ineffective and fraudulently billed.

"This doctor contributed to the tidal wave of opioid overdoses that flooded our communities,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “I am proud of the state and federal partnerships that continue to work to stem the tide of addiction.”

The total loss amount to Medicare and Medicaid was listed at $464,099.14.