4 juveniles arrested near Start High School; gun found near football stadium

Both Start High School and Longfellow Elementary School went on a brief lockdown Monday as police searched the area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 29, 2022.

Start High School leaders placed the school on lockdown Monday morning as police investigated an incident outside the school.

According to principal Ed Perozek, an anonymous caller contacted 911 to report four juveniles walking down Tremainsville Road toward Start and flashing guns to passing drivers.

Toledo police contacted district leaders and the school was promptly placed on lockdown.

Soon after, the suspects were seen near the high school's football stadium and after a short chase, they were arrested. They now face criminal charges.

According to Perozek, one of the suspects had a BB gun and another loaded gun was found outside of the entrance to the football stadium.

In a letter sent home to parents, Perozek said students and staff were safe and classes continued through the lockdown, though visitors were limited. The lockdown last roughly 20 minutes, district leaders said.

The school is set to dismiss at its normal time.

You can read Perozek's full letter below:

"Good afternoon, Start High School families.

Feel free to contact me directly at 419-671-3000 with any questions or concerns about this matter.

Thank you again for your continued support of Start High School and Toledo Public Schools.

Sincerely;

Ed Perozek – Principal"