Man suffers life-threatening injuries in south Toledo shooting

The incident occurred on the 2300 block of Eastgate Road sometime around 2 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached story originally aired on Jan. 11, 2022.

A man is fighting for his life after he was found shot in south Toledo Friday, Toledo Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The victim was reportedly found in a car suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it is unclear if any suspects have been identified.