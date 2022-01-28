Bodycam video of Grant Kozy

Assistant Lucas County Prosecutor Grant Kozy is facing charges for driving under the influence.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An assistant Lucas County prosecutor is facing drunken-driving charges after a crash earlier this month.

Grant Kozy, 35, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs after police found him slumped over the wheel of a vehicle after it crashed into a street sign at the intersection of Detroit and Foster avenues at about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.

Officers found the car in gear with wheels spinning as the vehicle was up against the sign, they said. They were unable wake Kozy when they arrived, officers said.

When an officer broke the passenger-side window door to get in, put the vehicle into park and turned it off, Kozy woke up.

Officers said Kozy had water, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. When they asked if he had been drinking, Kozy told them, "of course," but he refused a field-sobriety test and a Breathalyzer test.

Police took him to the Scott Park police station, where he was later released.