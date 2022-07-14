Motorcyclist dies in crash Thursday afternoon

The crash involving a car and a motorcycle happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of W. Sylvania Avenue and Corey Road.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Corey Road and W. Sylvania Avenue.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. A driver going west on W. Sylvania Avenue pulled into the intersection at Corey Road during a yellow light and attempted to make a left turn onto Corey Road, according to a report by Toledo police.

The driver told police he believed traffic was back far enough that they were going to stop. The motorcyclist, heading eastbound on W. Sylvania Avenue, went through the yellow light and crashed into the side of the driver’s car.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

The driver of the car, a 21-year-old from Toledo, was not injured in the crash.

The intersection was closed until early Thursday evening as crews worked to clear the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

