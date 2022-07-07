Put-in-Bay golf cart rolls over, four injured Thursday

There were six passengers on the four-passenger golf cart and one of the passengers suffered serious injuries, the Put-in-Bay police said.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Six people in a four-passenger golf cart caused a rollover crash in Put-in-Bay on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the Put-in-Bay Police Department.

Four of the passengers suffered injuries, one of whom suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened nearby Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial.

Put-in-Bay police said two Put-in-Bay EMS squads had to respond to the scene to assist the injured passengers and the Put-in-Bay Volunteer Fire Department assisted as well.

In the Facebook post, Put-in-Bay police said they enforce the island's overloaded golf cart ordinance to prevent rollovers.

"This is not what we want to see in the shadow of Perry's Monument," the post said.

According to visitputinbay.org, "Overloading, or permitting more than the number of people your golf cart is rated for is prohibited. If you are observed with more than the number of people the golf cart is rated for, the driver may be cited and the golf cart confiscated."

Instead of overloading a golf cart with too many passengers, Put-in-Bay police said drivers should rent a bigger golf cart or make multiple trips.

"The cost of a larger golf cart is exponentially less than the cost of a Life Flight to the hospital," Put-in-Bay police said.

