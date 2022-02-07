Man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 hit-and-run

Orlandus Hearn Jr. fled the scene after hitting a 70-year-old woman in downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 2, 2022.

A man has pleaded guilty to charges of a hit-and-run that took place in August 2021.

Orlandus Hearn Jr. was charged with leaving the scene after a fatal crash last year near City Park and Dorr street in which he hit a 70-year-old woman.

When police arrived at the scene, they transported the woman, who was found lying in the street, to the hospital where she later died.

Though Hearn initially pleaded not guilty, he pleaded guilty today. He was charged with Failure to Stop after an Accident, a third degree felony.

Hearn will be sentenced on Aug. 24, 2022 at 1 p.m.

