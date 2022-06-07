'Seatbelts are essential, life-saving tools': 100 deadliest days calls for safe driving

The 100 deadliest days is the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day. These 100 days account for more than one-third of all fatal traffic crashes.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — As summer continues, many families are hitting the road. And for families who have new drivers, making sure they're prepared with what they need to be safe behind the wheel is a necessity, especially during the 100 deadliest days.

According to Safe Communities of Wood County Coordinator Sandy Wiechman, the 100 deadliest days are the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

These 100 days represent only 27% of the calendar year but account for more than one-third of all fatal traffic crashes.

“Make sure you’re checking your teen's car for everything they may need in the event of an emergency/breakdown,” Wiechman said.

The Fourth of July marked the halfway point through the 100 deadliest days, but drivers still need to take steps to protect themselves and others on the road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 400 crashes killed 434 people during this period of time last year. Additionally, troopers arrested more than 5,400 impaired drivers across the state this time last year.

Wiechman said many fatal crashes in Wood County could have been prevented if every driver did one of the simplest and most important things to do when behind a wheel: wearing a seatbelt.

“We say it all the time, but seatbelts are essential life-saving tools,” Wiechman said.