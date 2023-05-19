Mother, daughter escape west Toledo house fire early Friday

Officials tell WTOL 11 a mother and daughter escaped out of the burning home and were transported to the hospital for injuries and smoke inhalation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A mother and daughter were hospitalized after flames ripped through their home in west Toledo Friday morning.

Toledo Fire & Rescue received a call around 2 a.m. about a house fire on the 18-00 block of Berdan Avenue.

Officials tell WTOL 11 a mother and daughter escaped out of the burning home with heavy smoke and were transported to the hospital for injuries and smoke inhalation.

The fire is believed to have started in the living room, leaving a lot of damage. The battalion chief says there were good working smoke detectors in the home.

Investigators are looking into the exact cause of the fire.