2-year-old dies in mobile home fire in Monroe, MI

MONROE, Mich. — Firefighters are investigating a fire at a mobile home park in Monroe Charter Township that left a 2-year-old dead on May 15.

Deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 12:50 p.m. about a structure fire with a child trapped inside on the 12-00 block of E. Outer Drive in the Willow Green Mobile Home Park.

Crews arrived on scene, entered the home and located the 2-year-old child. The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to injuries suffered in the fire.

Fire departments from Monroe Township, Monroe City, Ida Township, LaSalle Township and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted.

The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Fire Investigation Team and detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.