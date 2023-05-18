Man arrested for lighting woman on fire; police say he left her at hospital ER

According to court documents, 30-year-old David Thomas is charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man was charged with three felonies Wednesday after police claim he doused a woman with rubbing alcohol, set her on fire and left her at an emergency room.

According to a police report, Toledo police officers were dispatched to a hospital Wednesday about noon when a 33-year-old female patient walked in with "severe injuries." It was determined 30-year-old David Thomas drove her to the emergency room and then left.

The man returned to the hospital before police arrived. Due to statements made by the woman and hospital staff, the man was detained for further questioning and later arrested.

Thomas is charged with aggravated arson, felonious assault and tampering with evidence - all felonies.

According to court records, "serious physical harm" was done to the woman's torso and arms. The woman was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect and the victim live at the same address. The incident is still being investigated.

Thomas has been charged with numerous crimes over the years, including assault in 2021 and domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend in 2013, according to court records.