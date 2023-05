The hospitalized person's condition, as well as the cause of the fire, is currently unknown. Another occupant of the duplex's other unit was uninjured.

WATERVILLE, Ohio — One person was hospitalized after a duplex in Waterville caught fire Wednesday night, according to the Waterville Fire Department.

The duplex on Pennsylvania Avenue housed one person in each unit. The occupant of the other unit was evacuated and is uninjured, but the hospitalized person's condition is currently unknown.

The hospitalized person was found inside the duplex, according to firefighters.