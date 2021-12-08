Morning storm delivers rude awakening, wrecking campsites and tossing RVs in southeast Michigan

"We walked away from it. I don't see how, 'cause if you look at it, you'd swear nobody would have survived that."

BROOKLYN, Mich. — For the second day in a row, strong storms and winds have wreaked havoc in Michigan.

A campground was hit Thursday morning, leaving RVs flipped over and the people inside scared for their lives.

Then there were others who had to brave the storm in tents.

"It was shaking and shaking real bad. I was like, 'John, John!'" recalled Sue Morgan who was camping at Juniper Hills Campground in Brooklyn. "I woke up my husband and it was like, oh my God. I was hanging onto him for dear life."

It was a rude awaking for the campers after the early morning storm.

"Oh, it was raining hard and all of a sudden you could just feel the tents just moving back and forth," said Stephenie Varga, a mother camping with her family.

They say it felt as if a tornado was ripping through their campers around 6 a.m.

"When I got up. I kinda felt the trailer, I know we were in the air. It levitated at least 3, 4, maybe even 5 feet. I could feel it," said John Morgan, who was camping with his wife Sue.

"I'm like right before the doorway. I just--boom! The whole roof collapses on me and then it smacks my back. I have a nice little touch-up on my back," said Dylan Grishan who was camping with his girlfriend Jennifer Diaz.

We checked with the National Weather Service, and as of Thursday afternoon, there are no confirmed tornados for Brooklyn.

"That right there had my bones shaking, to say the least. And to be woken up out of your sleep in that circumstance. That definitely felt like a tornado. It could of been straight-line winds as well," said Grishan.

For Varga and her family, the situation was especially scary, because they were the only ones camping in tents.

"I screamed for the girls and they both were like, 'what? what? what?!' And we're like, 'hold your tents down,'" explained Varga. "And we held our tents down until everything stopped."

They're now counting their blessings and are still shocked at what could have happened.

"We walked away from it. I don't see how, 'cause if you look at it, you'd swear nobody would have survived that," said John Morgan.

We're told no one was badly hurt during the storm, but campers will now have to deal with the aftermath of the damage.