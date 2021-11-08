Damage reports: Storms roll through northwest Ohio on First Alert Day

Strong thunderstorms producing high winds are rolling through the region during Wednesday's First Alert Day. Here is damage that's been reported.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms and strong winds are rolling through the area quickly.

We're collecting damage reports here and will keep you updated. If you have photos you can send safely to us, please text them to 419-248-1100.

A FIRST ALERT DAY is in effect for the rest of Wednesday as strong storms are heading into the area again.

A very unstable atmosphere could produce more widespread thunderstorms and potentially damaging winds this afternoon. A line of thunderstorms near Chicago late this morning was heading due east. These storms have already produced damage and winds in excess of 60 mph.

4:08 p.m.

County Road 3 is now closed at Swanton Road in Fulton Co. due to severe weather.



Plus, more than 1,500 people are without power in western Sylvania. An estimated 100-500 are without power in Berkey, with those outages expected until 6 p.m.



Other outages in the Sylvania area, at Brint and Centennial, are impacting anywhere from 500 - 1,500 people and this round could last until 1 p.m. Thursday, according to Toledo Edison.

3:57 p.m.

Due to severe weather, phone lines at TARTA are temporarily down. Customers will be notified online here and through social media.

At this time, TARPS reservation lines are operational.

3:50 p.m.

Power outages are being reported at Secor and Lasky.

A tree has also fallen and is blocking travel at Oakway, according to the Beverly Block Watch Facebook page.

Be careful out there! Sounds like power might be out in some of our area and this is a photo of a tree currently blocking Oakway! Posted by Beverly Block Watch on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

3:28 p.m.

Power outages are starting to be reported in Sylvania and downtown Toledo.

3:16 p.m.

We have reports of a tree on a house in the 700 block of Brookside in Swanton. Wires also are reported down on US 20 in Royalton Township.

3:10 p.m.

The Gorham-Fayette Fire Department reported wires down on Ohio 66 in Gorham Township.

A trained weather spotter measured a 73 mph wind gust in Defiance at the corner of Ohio 49 and Paulding Defiance County Line Road. Several large branches are down and objects have been blown about in the area.

In Fayette, reports were made of multiple 3-4 inch thick tree branches down at the intersection of Ohio 66 and US 20.

2:20 a.m.

A west Toledo woman said she's glad everyone is OK after a tree fell on both her car and her husband's car early Wednesday morning.

DeeDee McDonald said her house shook around 2:30 a.m., but initially thought it was just thunder and lightning. Her power was also out at the time due to the storm.

It was when her husband looked out the window that they realized two trees had fallen on both of their cars.

DeeDee said her husband's car is called "Grandad," because it belonged to his father who has since passed away.

In spite of this, DeeDee said they are grateful and are trying to stay positive.