Trees fall woman's car, her husband's car in west Toledo

DeeDee McDonald said her husband's car is called "Grandad," because it belonged to his father who has since passed away.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A west Toledo woman says she's glad everyone is okay after a tree fell on both her car and her husband's car early Wednesday morning.

DeeDee McDonald said her house shook around 2:30 a.m., but initially thought it was just thunder and lightning. Her power was also out at the time due to the storm.

It was when her husband looked out the window that they realized two trees had fallen on both of their cars.

DeeDee said her husband's car is called "Grandad," because it belonged to his father who has since passed away.

"It was devastating, not because of the tree falling but because of the memories incorporated with it," DeeDee said.

In spite of this, DeeDee says they are grateful and are trying to stay positive.