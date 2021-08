Fulton Co., Wood Co. and Ottawa Co. are also experiencing outages Wednesday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 10,000 Toledo Edison customers are without power in Lucas County Wednesday morning, a majority of the outages occurring in Toledo.

According to the Toledo Edison website, power will be restored between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Fulton County, Wood County and Ottawa County are also experiencing outages this morning.