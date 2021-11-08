Community rallies after southeast Michigan food pantry is heavily damaged during strong storms

Aid in Milan's building and mobile pantry was crushed under fallen limbs. The pantry will be temporarily relocated during clean-up.

MILAN, Mich. — A charity organization in Milan, Michigan is recovering with the help of the community after downed limbs and powerlines caused extensive damage during Wednesday's storm.

The mayor of Milan declared a state of emergency in the city following the storms. 60% of Milan remains without power but no one was killed and there were no serious injuries, according to city officials.

Aid in Milan, Inc. - a nonprofit group that serves the city and residents of the Milan Area Schools District by providing food and financial assistance - experienced part of the destruction first-hand.

Trees were damaged and limbs fell onto its building on Main Street and crushed the mobile food pantry vehicle.

No one was injured, according to Aid in Milan's executive director.

The property remains unsafe due to powerlines that need to be cleared but the pantry plans to reopen and resume Grab N Go meals Tuesday.

Until then, it will be temporarily relocated to Milan Free Methodist Church, according to Aid in Milan.

The organization says many Milan residents immediately offered help after the damage hit. Volunteers are encouraged to contact info@aidinmilan.org.

Aid in Milan, Inc. is accepting donations as well and at the time of this writing, over $1,700 has been raised by the community. To make a donation in support, you can follow this link.

Further updates for residents who need assistance will be provided on its Facebook page.

Quick update: the pantry will be closed until Tuesday (the building isn't safe to be inside). So we are temporarily... Posted by Aid in Milan, Inc. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

We hope that all our friends and neighbors are safe from the storm that came through this afternoon. If you are near dow... Posted by Aid in Milan, Inc. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

**UPDATE** I wanted to update everyone on our state of emergency. To begin, there was no loss of life, nor was there any... Posted by City of Milan, Michigan Government on Wednesday, August 11, 2021