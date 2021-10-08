3 local organizations coming together to give food, books and sports equipment to children

Children's Hungry Alliance wants to make sure children have something to eat this summer by hosting a nutrition program to promote fitness literacy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The estimated number of food-insecure children in Ohio increased to more than 700,000 during the pandemic, according to Feeding America. That's 1 in 4 kids who didn't know when their next meal would be or where it's coming from.

Children's Hungry Alliance wants to make sure children have something to eat this summer by hosting a nutrition program to promote fitness literacy.

Along with two other organizations - the Lindy Infante Foundation and the 2nd & 7 Foundation - CHA will be handing out sports equipment and books to children in the community while providing families with a free meal.

This is the second year for this mobile meals initiative, which will be happening rain or sign at Walbridge Park on Broadway St. from 2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.