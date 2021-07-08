Rossford family uses annual reunion to give back to community

The Leahy family immigrated from Ireland decades ago. They've been meeting for over 30 years to give thanks and give back to the community that's given them so much.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — The pandemic has made spending time with family all the more special.

The Leahy family has been gathering for its annual summer reunion for over 30 years and each year they raise money to help others. They come from all across Ohio, Michigan, and even as far as Texas. But the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel last year.

"It was almost like a grieving process last year, not having the reunion," said Thomas Patrick Leahy.

Some family members still could not come because of COVID concerns. But what started as a backyard get together in 1984 is now four generations strong. The "G1s" ,as they call themselves, are the oldest and the "G4s" are the youngest.

"There weren't a lot of us but whoever was available, we went to golf nine holes," Leahy said. "And went in their yard to cook steaks, and from there it just evolved."

Each year they hold a family auction and donate the proceeds back to a local charity. Some of the items are part of their heritage.

"In the auction is a picture of Sacred Heart Church in Mogeely where a lot of our family that came from Ireland were baptized," Lynn Langel said.

They've donated close to $94,000 the past 10 years. This year, money will be going to the Northwest Ohio Food Bank.

"It's our way of giving back, like our family who arrived from Ireland was given to," Langel said.

She says this country has given her family so much. But the pandemic has reminded them it's not about what they have.