Apartment fire displaces 70, injures 2

The fire happened at the Miracle Manor Apartments in west Toledo overnight. The cause is currently unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Seventy people were displaced and two people -- including one firefighter -- received minor injuries from a fire overnight at the Miracle Manor Apartments in west Toledo, according to TFRD Fire Chief Allison Armstrong.

The fire has been put out.

A roof partially collapsed from the flame at the building on Jamieson Drive off of West Laskey Road. Ten Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews responded to the scene.

Only one of the buildings was damaged, Armstrong said. The fire crews on the scene had to move water lines to fight the fire, which did not impact the residents' drinking water.

The leasing office at the apartments is nearly destroyed, according to security with Miracle Manor. Information like leasing for displaced people will be available at Sunnydale Estates starting Tuesday at noon.

The Northwest Ohio Red Cross was also on the scene working to help residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.