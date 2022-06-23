Perrysburg's Social Gastropub declared total loss after fire Thursday

Firefighters are on the scene of the fire at the restaurant along North Dixie Highway.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg officials say Social Gastropub is a total loss after a fire started Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. Witnesses on the scene report that flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the popular eatery shortly after 2 p.m..

BREAKING: Social gastropub in Perrysburg is on fire and several crews are there trying to put it out. My family and I just passed the scene and my wife Kelly Luczynski Miller took this video. Folllow WTOL 11 for more information. pic.twitter.com/UMuIeFinDW — Tim Miller (@TimWTOL) June 23, 2022

Around 3:30 p.m. a city spokeswoman said there were no injuries, but the building is a total loss.

At least a portion of the roof appears to have caved in.

Gradkowski's Dining and Spirits, a venture that includes University of Toledo alum and former Pittsburgh Steeler Bruce Gradkowski, opened the restaurant in 2013.

