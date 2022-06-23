Perrysburg's Social Gastropub declared total loss after fire Thursday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg officials say Social Gastropub is a total loss after a fire started Thursday afternoon.
The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. Witnesses on the scene report that flames could be seen coming out of the roof of the popular eatery shortly after 2 p.m..
Around 3:30 p.m. a city spokeswoman said there were no injuries, but the building is a total loss.
At least a portion of the roof appears to have caved in.
Gradkowski's Dining and Spirits, a venture that includes University of Toledo alum and former Pittsburgh Steeler Bruce Gradkowski, opened the restaurant in 2013.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
