Perrysburg boutique prepares art-therapy kits for Uvalde children

Bonita Bead Boutique plans to send beads, charms, coloring books and more to Texas children affected by the May 24 mass shooting.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The deadly school schooling in Uvalde, Texas, left millions across the country heartbroken. Locally a couple business owners are trying to mend hearts back through art therapy.

Perrysburg's Bonita Bead Boutique has created art kits for the students at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School to help them on their recovery.

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers, and wounded seventeen other people at the school.

The Bonita Bead Boutique kits include beads charms, coloring books and journals, as well as other materials.

Owners Anita and Ann Tristan say the included beads and other materials with uplifting themes -- flowers, happy faces -- to help the survivors of the shooting.

The women, who have relatives with children who attend Robb Elementary, said they want to help Uvalde begin to heal from the tragedy.

The boutique is asking for donations to help create the kits and send them to the children in Texas. They hope to create 300 art-therapy kits and send them on June 17.

Right now only 75 kids are ready to ship out.

If you are interested in helping out you can donate $20, which is enough to cover the costs of creating a kit and shopping it. Supporters also can donate new material for the art kits right at the boutique. To contribute, visit the boutique's website.