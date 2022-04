Occupants of the upstairs and downstairs residences are safe after a fire broke out early Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Fire Department (TFD) responded to a duplex house fire in the 100 block of Austin Street in central Toledo around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

The occupants of the upstairs and down stairs homes all made it out unharmed.

TFD also confirmed the upstairs is substantially damaged, while the downstairs sustained minor damage.