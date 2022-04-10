West Toledo double house fire Sunday

A family is safe after an abandoned house beside them caught fire and spread the flames to their home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo fire crews battling two house fires right next to each other in west Toledo Sunday morning.

The two residences ignited around 5:30 a.m. on Delence Street near Plymouth Street in west Toledo. The first home to catch fire was abandoned. The fire then spread from the abandoned house to a neighboring home beside it.

A family was inside and in bed in the second home at the time of the fire, but they were evacuated safely.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department (TFD) was last seen still fighting the flames.

TFD confirmed the abandoned house will be demolished and around half of the second home will need to be replaced.